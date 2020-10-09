MOE addresses concerns about in-person teaching by independent schools

The Ministry of Education says independent schools that are holding face-to-face classes are not in violation of its policy on remote learning.

Many of these institutions have been holding in-person classes since September.

Public schools are, however, required to employ distance learning with the Government providing support through tablets, audio-visual forums, and the delivery of hard copy printed materials.

In a statement, the education ministry stated that independent schools received letters from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicating that they have met the standards for certification.

It added that the reopening of these schools on the basis of those letters is not in violation of its remote learning advisory.

It was noted that the Disaster Risk Management Act allows for in-person instruction.

The Ministry says consultations with representatives of independent schools were held on Monday and on Wednesday where members got an opportunity to share with Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams the challenges and uniqueness of their operations.

It was underscored that it is important to the Ministry that the needs of all children are met as best as possible, noting that many of Jamaica’s independent schools cater to the needs of children with special needs and these children are not well served with online or remote learning.

Independent schools also provide essential services to children who cannot learn from the three teaching approaches implemented by the education ministry.

The Ministry says it will continue to provide support to independent schools in this very difficult period.

