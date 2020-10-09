Samuda satisfied with COVID-19 treatment to J’can farm workers in Vermont

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, says he is satisfied that the 27 Jamaican farm workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a farm in Vermont in the United States are being treated well.

The Jamaicans arrived in Vermont in mid-September.

In a statement today, Samuda indicated that the entire group was tested after one of the farm workers presented with symptoms and was confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

READ: All 27 COVID-positive farm workers are Jamaicans

The Ministry’s liaison officer in Washington D.C. has been in contact with the workers and all are in good spirits, he added.

Samuda further stated that one worker was briefly hospitalised but has since been released.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, however, I am pleased with the level of care they have received. I am also advised that they continue to be compensated during their quarantine period,” said Samuda.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.