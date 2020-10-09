Two St James men charged over gun seizure
Two men are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, October 16 to answer charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a seizure that occurred on Thursday.
Charged are 23-year-old Shavoy Shaw, a tiler, and 35-year-old Damarkie Campbell, otherwise called ‘Markie’, both of Farm Heights, Montego Bay, St James.
The police report that about 8:25 p.m., a team was conducting operations on Crawford Street in the parish when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Mark X motorcar to stop.
He complied.
The police say the vehicle and the occupants were searched resulting in the seizure of a 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Shaw and Campbell were arrested and subsequently charged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.