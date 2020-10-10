Curfew in Parade Gardens, Kingston

Residents in Parade Gardens, Kingston are to remain under a lock down, as crime fighters seek to control violence in the city.

The curfew, which began at 6:00 p.m. yesterday, will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The boundaries of the curfew are: north along East Queen Street from the intersection with the Georges Lane to South Camp Road, and east along South Camp Road from the intersection with East Queen Street to Harbour Street in downtown Kingston. The southern boundary will run along Harbour Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to Georges Lane, and west along Georges Lane from the intersection with Harbour Street to East Queen Street.

During the hours of the curfew, persons within the boundaries are required to remain indoors.

