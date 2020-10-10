Hanover fire chief wants ‘rumble strips’ along Point roadway

Western Bureau:

Oniel Henry, the acting deputy superintendent of the Hanover division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, is recommending that ‘rumble strips’ be laid along the Point roadway, which has emerged as an accident hotspot in recent years.

The one-mile strip of roadway, part of which runs just alongside a major tourism establishment, is seen as an accident-prone roadway because of the vast number of accidents, which have resulted in numerous fatalities.

In September, there were at least four accidents along the roadway mentioned, two of which were fatal.

Checks by The Gleaner have revealed that similar strips have been placed at the roundabout approaching the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, and along the Rose Hall main road, in the vicinity of the Holiday Inn hotel, as a direct response to the large number of accidents that were happening at the two locations. The strips are known to spark alertness among motor vehicle drivers, who are forced to slow down when negotiating them.

In tabling a report at the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday, Henry suggested that the strips be placed along the Point roadway to get drivers to exercise caution when travelling that route.

“Out by the Point road, near the hotel, we are seeing a lot of accidents there. Basically, the drivers are driving very irresponsibly, and we are seeing more deaths because of these accidents,” said Henry.

“If you go out by the Sangster Airport, you will notice some strips across the roadway. They are called ‘rumble strips’. I was wondering if it is possible for the municipal corporation or the National Works Agency (NWA) to place some along the Point roadway to cut the speeding by drivers. They (the drivers) do not want the front- or back-end of their vehicles to be damaged, so the strips work,” stated Henry.

Speaking with The Gleaner after the meeting, Henry argued that accidents will happen, but it will do no harm in putting preventative measures in place.

“We have to find ways of mitigating or minimising those accidents from happening. They will happen, but we have to find ways to minimise them,” he said.

Henry also noted that there is a great deal of reckless driving taking place in Hanover which, if curtailed, will reduce the number of accidents.

He admitted that he has not yet done a costing in relation to the suggestion, but will do so once the interest is shown by the relevant agencies within Hanover.

David Gardner, chief executive officer of the HMC, told The Gleaner that Henry will have to make his presentation to the local traffic committee, which is chaired by a representative from the NWA, for it to bear fruit.

