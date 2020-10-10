Horne forgoes senate appointment

Businessman and former People's National Party (PNP) treasurer, Norman Horne will forgo being sworn-in as a senator to allow the next Leader of the Opposition a free hand to appoint his or her senators.

Horne was one of eight senators appointed by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, who is to demit office when the PNP elects a new president on November 6.

Horne, who was in quarantine at the time of the swearing-in in September, was not sworn-in.

"At this juncture, swearing-in on Friday, October 16, 2020, as intended would be in great contradiction with my convictions, as I would be resigning from the Senate on November 6, 2020, to allow the new Leader of the People’s National Party to appoint Senators of his or her choice," he said in a release.

"I will, therefore, be communicating to the Governor-General and the Leader of the Opposition my desire not to be sworn in at this time, mere weeks from November 6 2020," he said.

