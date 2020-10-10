Jordan Watson makes Clifton Boys’ Home proud

Western Bureau:

As the rebuilding of the Clifton Boys’ Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, remains high on the agenda of those spearheading the rebuilding, the success of Jordan Watson, a resident of the home, who passed nine subjects in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, must have strengthen their resolve to keep pushing on.

“Living at the home was not really bad, because I got the equipment that I needed to do my studies, and so the rest was up to me,” said 17-year-old Jordan, who is originally from Little London and has lived at the Darliston-based home since 2016.

During this year’s CSEC sitting, of the nine subjects he sat, Jordan got grade one passes in physical education and human and social biology; grade two passes in biology, physics, and information technology; and grade three passes in chemistry, mathematics, English A, and geography.

“That was not what I was expecting, so I was kind of shocked,” Jordan admitted regarding his mixed results. “I was kind of disappointed because I put in more work, especially in chemistry and geography, so I was expecting a grade one for those. But it was also gratifying, and I think I did well in some aspects, and I will improve as time goes by.”

His performance was certainly creditable, given that it happened while he and his fellow wards were displaced after the Clifton Boys’ Home was ravaged by a fire on January 15, 2017. Immediately following that disaster, the 28 boys who were living there were relocated to the nearby Caledonia Assemblies of Holiness Church.

BRIGHT FUTURE

“I coped with what was happening, and I adjusted to the situation here,” said Jordan, who plans to attend the Caribbean Maritime University and become a sea navigator. “I just want to say that the work that you put in will cause you to reap the fruit.”

The Reverend Hartley Perrin, chairman of the Clifton Boys’ Home, described Jordan as a disciplined young man who he believes is destined for success.

“Jordan has a vision, and he has a bright future if he holds fast to the foundation which has been laid,” said Perrin. “I think he has done creditably [in the exams] and it has not come as a surprise to us. He is one of the young men who came here early in their youth, and he has remained focused and has absorbed the discipline and the teachings he would have been accorded at the boys’ home. His whole attitude lends itself to a situation where he can be emulated by the other boys.”

The reconstruction of the home began last March with only half of the funds identified to carry out the $60-million project. The Anglican Church in Jamaica, which operates the home, is currently facing a funding shortfall of $10 million. The new 4,000-square-foot building will include dormitories on two floors; a kitchen, facilities for a sick bay, and a multipurpose area, which doubles as a homework centre.

While the Government has not honoured its commitment to assist with the rebuilding, entities such as Desnoes & Geddes Foundation, which recently made a donation of just over $1 million, have emerged as good Samaritans.