Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP):

A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida even though a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in November’s presidential election.

In a 29-page ruling on Friday morning, US District Court Judge Mark E. Walker said his decision was “an incredibly close call” but added that “the state’s interest in preventing chaos in its already precarious and perennially chaotic – election outweighs the substantial burden imposed on the right to vote.”

Walker shared in the exasperation of voter advocacy groups even as he ruled against them, peppering his opinion with sharply worded criticisms of the state.

“In so ruling, this Court notes that every man who has stepped foot on the Moon launched from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. Yet, Florida has failed to figure out how to run an election properly– a task simpler than rocket science,” the judge wrote.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee reopened registrations for seven hours on Tuesday after consulting with Gov Ron DeSantis, providing another opportunity to people who weren’t able to submit their voter registrations online before Monday night’s deadline. But Walker said this was too little, too late and done with not enough notice.

Walker wrote that Lee’s “cure” had at least one major flaw: She did not notify the public until after noon on the date of her new deadline.

“This left less than seven hours for potential voters to somehow become aware of the news and ensure that they properly submitted their voter registration applications, all while also participating in their normal workday, school, family, and caregiving responsibilities,” Walker wrote.

MORE SERVERS

Lee, who oversees the voting system, said her office had put in additional servers to accommodate the heightened interest, but misconfigurations in the system prevented it from handling the surge.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the system was overloaded by some 1.1 million requests per hour. During the peak of the slowdown, about 49,000 people were trying to access the system – many trying repeatedly to register without success.

Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, LatinoJustice PRLDEF and others who joined the lawsuit in Tallahassee said at least two additional days were needed to provide citizens with enough time to respond. Anything less would be voter suppression, they said.

The groups were considering an appeal, but with Election Day now less than four weeks away, that option might be impractical and sow further chaos into an election season already hampered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Florida’s online voter registration system serves the state’s 67 counties and became operational in October 2017. It has had a few hiccups over the years, but nothing like what happened Monday – the final day for potential voters to register for the November presidential election.