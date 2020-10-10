Six more die from COVID-19; 196 new cases

Six more people have died from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports.

This means 138 people have now died from the infectious disease. Another death is currently under investigation.

The ministry says three of the deaths reported were previously being probed.

The dead comprise:

A 46-year-old female from St. James. A 66-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A 73-year-old female and a 75-year-old female from St. Catherine. A 54-year-old female from Clarendon. A 68-year-old male from Manchester.

Meanwhile, there were 196 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of infections since March 10 to 7,559. St. Catherine experienced the highest number of infections with 55; followed by St James with 36; the Corporate Area, 33; St Elizabeth, 22 and Clarendon and Hanover each with 10 cases.

There are 4,179 active cases of the disease. Exactly 3,142 people have recovered, putting the recovery rate at 41.5 per cent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.