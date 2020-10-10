‘Taste the Islands Philly’ promotes Caribbean restaurants

Washington:

Jamaica’s honorary consulate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has launched a ‘Taste the Islands Philly’ campaign to support and promote Caribbean restaurants in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The promotion runs from October 1 to 30, 2020. H.C. Chaplin explained that the promotion was intended to mitigate the adverse financial impact on restaurants stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is supported by several Caribbean organisations located in the City of Brotherly Love, with the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast USA as co-host alongside the consulate.

Operating under the theme ‘Taste the Islands Philly’, the campaign invites Philadelphians to explore local Caribbean restaurants during the month of October. Taste the Islands Philly highlights the value, taste and nutrition of Caribbean foods, and explores Caribbean culture through food.

The sponsors are executing this campaign via social media and are shining the spotlight on several of the area’s best Caribbean restaurants. Featured Caribbean restaurants include Reef Restaurant and Lounge, Ron’s Caribbean Café, 48th Street Grill, Cherish, Talk of the Town, Jamaica D’s, Carib Grill, K & J Dinner, and Little Delicious. Patrons can order Caribbean food for takeout or delivery from each restaurant. For the full list of participating restaurants, including the address and contact information, please visit the website http://www.janed.org.

Several Caribbean community organisations are also supporting the campaign, among them Caribbean Festival and Cultural Committee, Young Caribbean Professional Network, Team Jamaica Bickle Philadelphia, Jamaica Trade Council, and Jamaicans United. Taste the Islands Philly organisers and supporters will also assist with the digital media campaign with responsible socially distant in-person visits coordinated by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin; Global Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Representative Dr Karren Dunkley; and other leaders from each of the participating community organisations.