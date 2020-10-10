Teen passes after courageous battle with cancer

Cornel Grant, the teen at the Calabar High School in St Andrew, who battled an aggressive brain tumour, as he pursued his education, has passed.

He transitioned this afternoon, The Gleaner has been informed.

Grant, whose battle had moved several of his peers, received a heroes welcome from students and staff on his return to school in January, after undergoing several surgeries over a two-year period. He was 16.

Teachers, students and parents had rallied to raise funds to help finance his cancer treatment.

In August, seven months after his return to school, Grant underwent another surgery for tumours found at the back of his neck. The surgery had been deemed successful.

His mother, Annmarie Benjamin, consistently described her son as courageous and "full of faith" throughout his ordeal.

