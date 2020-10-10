Transport operators to vote on whether to increase fares without government review

Bus and taxi operators are again restive.

The group representing them, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), has called a special general meeting of its members to decide on whether to take an illegal step to increase fares without government’s assent.

The meeting is to be held at the Half-Way Tree Primary School tomorrow afternoon.

In a media advisory, TODSS said the vote is necessary following eight years without an increase for operators.

“We are aware of the questionable feedback from stakeholders, but we are doing this because we are not sure who is responsible to provide the sector with a fare adjustment and no one is taking responsibility or speaking to us on the matter,” the group said in its advisory.

It said the meeting will be attended by senior stakeholders.

In June, bus and taxi operators had threatened a shutdown if their demand for a 100 per cent fare increase was not met.

They have long been criticising the process for rate reviews, which is in the remit of the Ministry of Transport.

In its release TODSS chided parliament for transferring the role to determine fare increases from the Office of Utility Regulations to the Transport Authority in 2014.

It said public passenger operators will now have to take their own decision to protect their investment and interests.

It’s not clear what measures TODSS will implement to ensure COVID-19 protocols and regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act are maintained during tomorrow's meeting.

