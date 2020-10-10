Water disruption for some St Andrew communities tomorrow

Communities along Lady Musgrave Road and Trafalgar Park in St Andrew, are to expect a disruption in their water supply tomorrow between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. the National Water Commission says.

This is to facilitate work to interconnect pipelines.

Customers are being urged to store water for use during the period.

