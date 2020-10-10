Women charged for allegedly assaulting police

Two women, who were photographed by The Gleaner in a tussle with a police constable in downtown Kingston on Thursday, are now facing charges.

The police have identified them as 25 year-old Abigail Bich of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine and 25 year-old Ashley Osbourne of Hellshire, also in St. Catherine.

They have been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and obstructing the police.

About 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, a police team responded to reports of a dispute on Orange Street. The police allege that when Bich saw them, she ran on to Barry Street, where she was pursued and apprehended. Osbourne, allegedly, intervened and attacked one of the officers. They were both subdued and taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.