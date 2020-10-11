COVID-19 claims life of St. Elizabeth man; 159 new cases of disease

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed.

The deceased is a 66 year-old man from St Elizabeth, where there has been a high rise in cases lately. The parish had the third highest number of positive cases for the second consecutive day. St James has the highest number of new cases, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 33 and St Elizabeth with 19. Overall there were 159 new positive cases yesterday, bringing the number cases of the disease since March 10 to 7,718 positive cases.

The ages of the new cases range from three to 86 years-old.

There are now 4,314 active cases of the disease, up by 135 cases, the ministry data shows. Twenty more people have recovered, bringing the total number of people recovered to 3,162, or just about 41 per cent.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.