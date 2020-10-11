COVID-19 deaths in Brazil rise above 150,000

Deaths from COVID-19 have now surpassed 150,000 in Brazil.

Data by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows 150,198 people have died.

Fatalities from the disease are highest in the US, where in excess of 214,000 people have died. India has recorded more than 108,000 deaths and Mexico nearly 84,000.

Globally deaths are nearing 1.1 million, with 1,074,276 fatalities from the disease. There have been more than 37.3 million cases of COVID-19 around the world.

