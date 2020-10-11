Guyana, Suriname to agree to build bridge connecting countries

(CMC): An agreement is to be signed between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname for a bridge to be built across the Corentyne River that runs along the border.

The signing is expected to take place when Guyana's president visits Suriname for that country’s independence anniversary.

Guyana’s chief transport planning officer, Patrick Thompson, says consultations are still ongoing for the final design of the bridge and there will be a flat bridge leading from Guyana to Long Island, where a road will be built to connect to the Surinamese side. The Suriname section of the bridge will be high-span to allow for maritime traffic.

Today, Guyana’s public works minister, Juan Edghill and Suriname’s public works minister Dr Riad Nurmohamed planted flags from both countries on Long Island in the Corentyne River.

“Planting the flags here means that we are here for a sustainable project, which is very important for movement and development of both countries. With this, we are giving a very important sign, not only to the government, but to the future persons who will be involved in preparing the signing, constructing the bridge and maintaining the bridge. We want a very sustainable bridge, which the community can profit from,” Nurmohamed said.

During a recent visit to the town of Nickerie, on the Guyana/Suriname border, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said the bridge would be built with funding from a public-private partnership involving both countries.

