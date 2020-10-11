‘Memorial Stones’, a book of inspiration

Memorial Stones: Testimonies of God’s Faithfulness and Provision in Times of Need is a religious book written by Lona Isaacs, which recounts first-hand experiences of trials and how her faith in God pulled her through the challenges of life.

The 16 short chapters recount experiences of difficulties and how God came through for her through resoundingly answering prayers. The book starts out with Isaacs recounting her experiences in migrating from the rural community of Aberdeen in St. Elizabeth to the fast-paced city of Kingston to attend the University of West Indies. She shares snippets of campus life and the financial challenges of working to fund her education while balancing her studies. Given those circumstances, the young Isaacs successfully completed her studies and emerged a stronger individual.

The book, however, reached its pinnacle in chapters 5, 9 and 10, which gave accounts of a brush with death, health issues, the pain of losing her father and restoration of her health and happiness.

In chapter 5, titled ‘Saved from Death’, Isaacs narrates how she went to the doctor to undergo a minor gynaecological surgery and was given a tablet to sedate her prior to the surgery. Fortunately, prior to the procedure, Isaacs had brought up the tablet. When the doctor came into the room, she was still awake, which puzzled him. He, however, went ahead and did the procedure, which was successful.

BRUSH WITH DEATH

Isaacs, however, surmised a week later, through a conversation with a colleague, that a close friend of her co-worker had died suddenly. She had undergone a minor surgery which involved sedation, and apparently she was allergic to the anaesthetic given to her. She did not wake up from the surgery, but died under sedation.

“Wow!” I thought. “Maybe that could have been me.” I had a very strong sense that God had saved me from death,” Isaacs wrote.

Isaacs had another brush with death while traversing the infamous Spur Tree Hill in Manchester, noted for many fatal accidents. While manoeuvring the dangerous winding and steep hill, her car overheated and miraculously ended on the corner, above a precipice. She believed that her death had been averted by God’s hands. Isaacs was assisted by a Good Samaritan, who waited with her until the engine had cooled and then directed her to a mechanic.

In chapter 9, Isaacs shared how the illness of her father took a toll on her and her family, both financially and emotionally. During that time, however, she experienced God’s love and provision when she was given a hospital bed for her dad, free of cost. He, however, died, and preparing for his funeral, thinking that the insurance policy would have covered everything, she found out days before the funeral that her dad had been removed from the insurance policy because of his age, without being informed by the insurer.

This news brought on increased anxiety for the family. However, through her fervent prayers, the Lord opened the hearts of relatives, friends and well-wishers near and far to offer assistance.

In the end, the cost of the funeral was covered with in excess of $200,000 unspent, crates of drinks and other items left over and which were given to assist another family in the district that also had a death in their family.

The book is an inspiration and tells of God’s love and provision in times of need. It is an easy read with just 92 pages. Memorial Stones: Testimonies of God’s Faithfulness and Provision in Times of Need is available at York Pharmacy, Hughenden Pharmacy, Bryan’s Bookstores and on Amazon.com.