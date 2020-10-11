Police investigating death of nine year-old shot with fish gun

The 14 year-old brother of a nine year-old girl who died yesterday, after being shot with a fish gun in St Elizabeth yesterday, is being interviewed by the police.

The Gleaner understands that the siblings were playing with the device when it went off, hitting the girl in her back. The incident took place in the district of Middlesex.

Police sources said the frightened child ran to her mother and asked “mommy, me ago dead?"

She reportedly ran outside and collapsed under a tree.

The girl was pronounced dead at the Black River Hospital.

The police are treating the incident as a “death investigation."

“At the end of the investigation they will determine whether it was accidental or not,” a police spokesperson explained.

