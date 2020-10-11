Police searching for missing St Catherine man

A 27 year-old St Catherine man has gone missing.

The police have identified him as Andrelle Thompson. He was last seen in Sydenham Villa, Spanish Town on October 9.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is not known.

Anyone who has seen him or may know his possible whereabouts, is being asked to call the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305; the nearest police station or the police emergency number, 119.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.