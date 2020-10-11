Rev Dwight Fletcher | The importance of motive

Last week, we discussed the error of false doctrines, which tells us only what we want to hear instead of what is profitable, what is good for us and will give us the best life possible. It is essential, therefore, that we watch out to make sure that our lives are based on what is not false, but truthful.

Like any other person, false teachers have a reason for presenting an incorrect gospel. They may give a plausible explanation for their actions, but the Word of God is clear about the motive behind these actions and as believers, we must also be aware of this.

LOVE VS DIVISION

“The goal of this command is love, which comes from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” (1 Timothy 1:5.) The teachings from God lead to love, both for God and man, through faith in Christ. On the other hand, controversies of false teachers lead to strife and debate.

We are being asked to watch out for false teachers from a motive of love, not hatred. God wants to see love in the Church and the actions of His followers. It is essential that the Church be marked by people who love the Lord their God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love their neighbour as themselves (Matthew 22:37-39). And this is why false teaching is so dangerous – it takes the focus off love and puts it on knowledge. And as 1 Corinthians 8:1b shows us, “… knowledge makes us feel important, but it is love that strengthens the Church.”

‘Agape’

The Greek word translated to mean the love of God is ‘agape’. This love is a choice and of free will. It is a self-denying, self-sacrificing kind of love. A person who exemplifies this kind of love will live his life for the benefit of God, for the benefit of other believers, and for the benefit of the lost. Paul urges Timothy to create this love in the fellowship, because the pervasive characteristic of Christians should be love. The goal of the false teacher, however, is not to create an environment of love, but rather to feed their own ego and make some personal gain. Sometimes it is more an issue of pride or to legitimise his or her way of life or actions taken.

1 Timothy 1:6-7 says: “Some have wandered away from these and turned to meaningless talk. They want to be teachers of the law, but they do not know what they are talking about or what they so confidently affirm.” Having “wandered” and “turned” away from the truth, they are now missing the mark and turning off course. False teachers aren’t headed for the goal of love; they’re headed for the fulfilment of their own lusts. Verse 7 also indicates, “They want to be teachers of the law…” The teaching is all about them; it is a source of importance, a way for them to ‘big up themselves’ and to attract attention and people to themselves.

We must take a STAND against that which is false. We must promote genuine love that is of God.

We are all at risk of being deceived, and, therefore, at risk of deceiving others. We must be accountable to each other and be humble enough to receive correction. All of us need a Paul in our life – someone to bring encouragement and correction to us. Someone we can share our opinions and perspectives with, and receive sound counsel from.

Next week, we will discuss why it is important for believers to know and understand the truth for themselves. The Word of God is clear about the responsibility of the believer in this regard.