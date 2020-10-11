Water disruptions in Manchester, Clarendon, Hanover and St Andrew

Some communities in Manchester, Clarendon, Hanover and St Andrew are currently experiencing water supply challenges, the National Water Commission (NWC) reports.

The challenges are due to a mix of mechanical issues and work being undertaken by the NWC to improve supply.

The state-owned water company says a mechanical problem at its New Milns pumping station in Hanover has left the communities of New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland without water. It says it's working to have the commodity restored to the communities by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Two Meetings treatment plant in Manchester, which serves communities in Manchester and Clarendon, has not been functioning, because of an electrical problem. The issue has resulted in disruptions for the communities of Two Meetings and Baileston, in Manchester; and Spaulding, Teak Pen and Frankfield in Clarendon.

The NWC gave no time line for restoration to the communities, but said it is "aiming to resolve the matter in the shortest time possible."

And, communities along Lady Musgrave Road and Trafalgar Park in St Andrew are expected to have their water restored by 4:00 p.m. today, following work by the NWC to interconnect pipelines in the area.

