7 more COVID-19 deaths, 95 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 146.

Three more fatalities are being probed, increasing that figure to 21.

Those who have died are:

* A 43-year-old female of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 45-year-old female of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 30-year-old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 73-year-old female of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 62-year-old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 68-year-old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 60-year-old male of a St Catherine address.

Meanwhile, there were 95 new cases with ages ranging from 1 to 96 years, pushing the total to 7,813 with 4,325 being active.

Of the new cases, 48 are males and 46 are females with one case under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 75 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,237.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 20 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 22,108 are at home.

