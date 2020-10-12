Appointments at Spanish Town Road depot moved to Harbour View

Appointments at the Spanish Town Road Depot in St Andrew has been moved to the Harbour View Depot.

The arrangement applies to appointments scheduled for October 12 -15.

The Spanish Town Road Depot was shut down recently following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The Island Traffic Authority says the compound will remain closed to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.

Persons requiring general services who would usually visit the Spanish Town Road Depot are further encouraged to visit the Harbour View Depot or any other depot as is convenient during this period.

For further information, persons may contact the authority at 876-754-1900-1.

It has again apologised for any inconvenience caused and is encouraging persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

