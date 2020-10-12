Jamaica Pegasus opens rooms for co-working spaces

The Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston has converted some of its bedrooms into small meeting spaces to accommodate a new concept tagged ‘CO(ME) Work’, targeting people who wish to work in a digital space in the capital city.

The 300-plus room business hotel is owned and operated by The Courtleigh Hospitality Group and has been a Kingston landmark for over 40 years.

“CO(ME) Work is the ideal model for freelancers, digital nomads, creatives or work-from-home team members who may need to have a space that offers more privacy and comfort than the typical café and/or existing co-working spaces,” Kate Hendrickson-Chin, director of projects at the hotel, told The Gleaner.

Incorporating the amenities and services that an office would offer, The Jamaica Pegasus rolled out the concept a week ago, and says it is already abuzz with locals who are able to book the rooms for a minimum of four hours or up to 12 hours daily, Monday to Sunday, getting access as early as 7 a.m.

“Not only are the offices available for daily use, but weekly and monthly rates are also available,” Hendrickson-Chin explained, adding that customers can take advantage of the numerous add-ons, which include the hotel’s jogging trail, spas, restaurants, bars, extensive meeting facilities, and overnight deluxe rooms and suites.

At a price of $4,500 for four hours, a number of Kingston human resources personnel who plan to use the facility to conduct interviews or just to complete projects are calling the rate a steal.

“We are truly excited to deliver this premium option to the market,” Hendrickson-Chin said, adding that “the CO(ME) Work offices are a pivot into offering diverse services at a time when creativity is essential for ongoing business success. It’s a win-win for the hotels and patrons.”

OPTIONS FOR BUSINESS TRAVELLERS

The hotel has also rolled out a ‘workation’ package for business travellers; they have an option of a 14-night stay or 30 days, which includes accommodation with breakfast, complimentary upgrade, and all facilities for a discounted price.

Freelance consultant Carole Beckford, a regular at The Jamaica Pegasus, welcomed the move: “Co-working spaces are becoming popular globally. The fact that the Pegasus could have converted some of their rooms with the best view in the city provides a refreshing backdrop for freelancers,” she said

She said it is convenient for those of who don’t rent a physical office to use on a needs basis. “Last Monday, I had two back-to-back Zoom meetings and instead of using the lobby area for which I have become a permanent resident, I opted to rent the space.”

Beckford said it offers privacy, coffee, water, a concierge and a two-seater couch, where you may take a nap between meetings.

Sport psychologist and researcher Dr Olivia Rose, says the hotel has thought seriously about the needs of writers, project managers and business consultant and is delivering on a more intimate space for persons who have to operate on online platforms.

“It’s an intimate space that offers privacy and comfort, which gives the business-suite type of feel,” she stated.

CO(ME) Work has packages geared at accommodating from one to four persons. Audiovisual equipment is available on request, so is food and drinks, says the hotel.

