Kingston man arrested allegedly with illegal gun, ammunition

A Kingston man has been arrested charged with gun offences after he was held, allegedly with a pistol and ammunition, this morning.

The police say Orlando McDermott, 32, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was held on Oxford Street in Kingston 14 during a police patrol.

The police say McDermott, otherwise called ‘Lando’ is from Upper Rose Lane in Kingston 14.

They say about 7:10 a.m., he saw the team of cops on patrol and ran.

The police say McDermott was chased and apprehended.

According to the police, he was searched and a Browning Single Action 9mm pistol with eleven 9mm rounds removed from his waistband.

A court date has not yet been set.

