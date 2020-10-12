Seventh-grader aces biology

First-form Glenmuir High student Khayla Harrisingh is among those being celebrated in this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The 13-year-old scored a grade one in CSEC human and social biology. She shared that the decision to sit the external exam stemmed from curiosity as she wanted a first-hand understanding of the exam concept.

Speaking of her decision to pursue human and social biology, Harrisingh said, “I chose human and social biology because it didn’t require a school-based assessment [SBA] and it didn’t take away from take away from my schoolwork. I also enjoyed learning about the systems of the body in grade six, and since my brother was doing the subject, I could borrow his books.”

She said preparing for the exams was not an easy feat, citing lack of Internet access as a hurdle. “My mom had to buy data, which was limited; so I had to strictly stick to reading on my own. I also had to juggle maintaining good grades at school while studying for this exam.”

Not surprised

Khayla, a former head girl of Marlie Mount Primary and Infant School in St Catherine, told The Gleaner that she is not surprised at her success. “I was expecting a good grade because of my hard work. I am very pleased.” Khayla, who is eyeing a future in medicine, said she will not pursue any subjects this year, stating that her focus is to master navigating the sails on online school. “I hope to do some more subjects in third form, however,” she said.

Her mother, Georgette Harrisingh, said, “Khayla has always shown maturity beyond her age, so we supported her decision. I just reminded her that there was no pressure, it was just to expose her to the examination process; so once she did her best it would be good enough. I am happy we allowed her to do the examination. She worked hard and she was rewarded. Her dad and I are very proud of her achievement.”

Khayla shares the family spotlight with her 17-year-old brother Kyle, also a student at Glenmuir, who copped eight grade ones and a two.