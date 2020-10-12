Tyrece Morris dedicates success to sacrifices of his parents

MANDEVILLE, MANCHESTER:

He may not know what it feels like to go to bed without food , but young Tyrece Morris knows what struggle is and has vowed to use education as a driver out of adverse circumstances for himself and his parents.

The Mount St Joseph Catholic High School student and head boy was successful in securing six grade ones (biology, chemistry, physics, English, mathematics and information technology), two grade twos (Spanish, geography) and one grade three (additional mathematics) in his recent sitting of his CSEC exams.

But Morris was not always the high achiever or a focused student.

He, however, realised, before it was too late, that life was happening and if he wasn't careful he would be left behind.

"When I first started his school I found company. I wasn't doing any work in class, I was idling a lot and that affected my grades. It wasn't until second form that I realised that I was the only one lagging behind. There were bright students and I began to see the importance of having an education," he said.

Morris believes that it was the work of his classmates that spurred him into action, helped him see his full potential and got him into the leadership role as head boy.

GRATEFUL

"I am really happy for them. They don't know what they did for me. I am really grateful. I began grasping concepts taught and everything I was doing seemed to be making sense."

With classes for up to three hours after school daily in preparation for CSEC, Morris said he didn't know he would make it through, but it all worked out.

"The learning/studying process was really tiring, especially when school went online, and it was really rough financially. Had it not been for my extra class teachers who gave me some classes for free, I don't know what would have happened ... I am really grateful to them."

He added, "I have to give God thanks, too, because if it wasn't for Him I don't know where I would be. I prayed and I asked him to help me through the process in every single way, and He came through for me."

Currently enrolled in a sixth form programme, Morris said his immediate goals are to ace CAPE, start a business venture that will not only help him save towards university but to also take the burden off his parents.

"My parents didn't reach this far in their lives and I want to make them proud. I want to get my family out of this poor financial state ... they have been very supportive, they have played their role, and I just need to continue to make them proud and do what I need to do," he ended.