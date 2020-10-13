97 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Monday recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 2 to 90 years, pushing the total to 7,910 of which 4,354 are active.

No additional deaths were recorded, keeping the tally at 146.

However, two fatalities are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 47 are males and 49 are females and one case is being probed.

In the meantime, there were 66 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,303.

Some 155 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 21 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 22, 288 are at home.

