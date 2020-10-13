Agriculture Ministry warns against using scuba and dive compressors for fishing

The National Fisheries Authority along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is warning that the use of scuba and dive compressors for fishing is prohibited.

Diving as a method to fish is not illegal once it is done between 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. by licensed fishers.

However, the use of scuba and air compressors, otherwise called hookah, for fishing is not allowed.

The Agriculture Ministry notes that their use is only allowed for specific industrial-based commercial fisheries on the Pedro Bank.

The licenses of fishing vessel must explicitly state if the fisher is authorised to use scuba or hookah.

Otherwise, their use while fishing is contrary to the conditions of the fishing licence and thus illegal.

The Ministry says it has for some time expressed concern about the unsafe dive practices of many fishers, given that the use of scuba and hookah gears require knowledge and expertise in the fundamentals of sport and commercial diving.

With the increasing illegal use of scuba and hookah gear on fishing vessels, and the resultant increase in fatal dive accidents, it says the authority is to undertake a review of the terms of fishing licences with a view for greater regulation over the use of this type of equipment in fishing.

In the interim, fishers are being encouraged to seek training and ensure best practices while engaged in the profession and livelihood of fishing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.