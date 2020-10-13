Dilapidated Oracabessa Post Office closes

Residents in Oracabessa, St Mary, have reacted with anger to the sudden closure of the Oracabessa Post Office, which was closed on October 7 because of the dilapidated condition of the building.

In a notice posted on its website on October 7, Jamaica Post said, “Effective immediately, the Oracabessa Post Office will be temporarily relocated until further notice due to the dilapidated state of the building.”

In the interim, operations have been transferred to the Boscobel Post Office, the notice said.

Sections of the two-storey wooden structure are said to be giving way. Also, the building leaks whenever it rains, and this has led to mail sometimes getting wet. It is unclear who owns the building and if repairs will be done to facilitate a return of postal services there.

But some residents have claimed that the closure was not announced and took them by surprise. They are particularly upset that they will now have to travel to travel to Boscobel, thus putting further financial strain on them.

PLAN TO PROTEST

One resident told The Gleaner that a protest was being organised to get answers from Jamaica Post. However, this threat seems to have subsided as news came on Monday that a container located on the grounds of the Oracabessa Health Centre, some 200 meters away, would be refurbished and used as a post office on a temporary basis.

This could not be confirmed as efforts to get further information from Jamaica Post were unsuccessful as contact could not be made with public relations officer, Tanickea Bennett.