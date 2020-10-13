Immigration Corner | Lottery system for Parent and Grandparent Programme

Dear Ms Powell,

I’m alone in Canada and the COVID situation is driving me crazy as I’m worried about my mother in Jamaica. I applied for a visitor’s visa for her but it was rejected a few years ago. I’m worried about reapplying as they said they didn’t have enough ties and I’m here. This is so frustrating. They are retired and in good health, I just would be happier if they were here with me. What can I do to get my parents here? Can you tell me what I can do? Should I appeal? How long would that take? Looking forward to your response.

– A lone in Canada

Dear Alone in Canada,

Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada recently announced the relaunch of the popular Parent and Grandparent Programme (PGP), which was delayed this year due to the pandemic. The department will be accepting application between October 13, 2020, and November 3, 2020, via the online portal. If you submit the interest to sponsor form and you are invited to submit a complete application, this will allow you to sponsor your parents and grandparents to become permanent residents of Canada.

CHANGES

Immigration and Citizenship Minister Mendicino emphasised the importance of fostering family unification, but noted that due to the pandemic, the number of applications that will be accepted this year will be reduced to 10,000. He pledged that next year the number will be increased to 30,000.

Therefore, persons who are eligible and qualify under this category will need to act promptly by submitting a complete and accurate application to be considered. Sponsors will be randomly selected from the pool of applicants and formally invited to apply and submit documents to sponsor their families.

Another key change is that the government has reduced the income requirement for sponsorship. This is based on a recognition of the impact of the pandemic on the earnings of many potential sponsors. The government has always stipulated a minimum necessary income (MNI) per household and this will be used to determine your eligibility.

The key is to ensure that your family has the financial resources to be able to be financially independent and not require social assistance from the government of Canada.

SPONSOR UNDERTAKING

If you are selected under the lottery system, you will be expected to upload all the relevant documents via the portal to prove your identity and financial resources. You should have those documents scanned and ready for upload. Be prepared to undertake to support your parents and their dependants financially and pledge that they will not need government assistance.

The above are the main changes to the application process; all other rules apply, such as ensuring that both the sponsor and the person being sponsored are able to meet the social, medical and security requirements – these remain in place.

SUPER VISA APPLICATION

If you miss submitting the application for the PGP, you have other options. I know that you indicated that your parent’s visitor’s visa application was denied because of ties in Canada versus ties to their home country. Nevertheless, the visa officers are usually more lenient with super visa applications, provided that all other requirements are satisfied.

The best approach is not to appeal, but to reapply for a super visa for them. Parents and grandparents can visit for extended period of up to two years without returning home or be penalised. They could even apply for extension for an additional year as well. I suggest that you consult with an immigration lawyer to assist you with your application.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada Bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario.