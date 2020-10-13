Trade board eliminates permit backlog

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, says the permit backlog at the Trade Board Limited has been cleared.

Shaw had committed to clear the bottleneck by Friday, October 9.

Earlier this month, Shaw issued a directive for the Trade Board Limited to move swiftly to clear the permit backlog which was due, in part, to hiccups related to the start-up of the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) Portal.

“The Government of Jamaica remains committed to improving business efficiency for which e-trade is an important feature,” said Shaw in a statement today.

“The measures put in place at the Trade Board Limited will enable faster processing of licences and permits, and decreased costs due to a reduction in delays and much greater predictability,” he continued.

According to Shaw, importers and exporters have been reporting a shorter turnaround time for the processing of permits.

Some 6,608 permits have been approved through JSWIFT since its inception on June 22, 2020.

