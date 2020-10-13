Two killed, one in custody following fatal attempted robbery in St Thomas

Two men were killed and another is in custody following an alleged police shootout in Highbury, St Thomas this afternoon.

A fourth man is on the run.

The police say two assault rifles were recovered.

It is reported that about 12:30, the four men attempted to rob a businessman at his establishment in Prospect.

The businessman was fatally shot during the confrontation and the men then fled the scene.

He has since been identified as Dexter Rhoden.

The police were alerted about the incident and the vehicle in which the men were travelling was intercepted along the Lyssons main road.

An alleged firefight then ensued.

Both scenes are being processed.

The Independent Commission of Investigations was alerted about the incident.

- Shanna Monteith

