Uchence Wilson's girlfriend walks free in gang trial

Shantol Gordon, the girlfriend of gang leader Uchence Wilson walked free from the Home Circuit Court yesterday as she was found not guilty of all charges against her.

Gordon, Wilson and his alleged cronies are on trial for several alleged for charges for gang-related activities.

Already Wilson and his fellow accused have been convicted on some of the major charges against them, including shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

They have been acquitted of some charges, too.

In acquitting Gordon, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said the prosecution’s evidence against her was insufficient to prove that she concealed a gang member knowing he was part of the gang.

This as he continued his summation of the case at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

Meanwhile, five of the accused were found guilty of an armed robbery. They are Wilson, Fitzroy Scott, Derron Taylor, Michael Lamont and Kenith Winter.

The Crown argued that the men stole a vehicle and a television set in Ham Walk, St Catherine, on August 28, 2016.

The gang, which is said to have wreaked havoc in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, Manchester, Trelawny, and St Ann, was busted in December 2017.

It is said that the gang gained more than $400 million from its illegal activities across the island and was linked to 12 licensed firearms that were reported stolen during 18 robberies.

The trial is expected to conclude today.