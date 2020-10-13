UDC warns against trespassing at Two Sisters Cave attraction

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is warning persons against accessing the Two Sisters Cave attraction in Hellshire, St Catherine.

The UDC says it is concerned about the wanton disregard for public health and safety by persons who are trespassing at the property.

The corporation reiterates that Two Sisters Cave is not open to public access at this time and cautions that action will be taken against persons found in breach of the ‘No Trespassing’ signs at the cave or at any other UDC property.

The cave has been closed to the public since 2014 due to low patronage, however, an opportunity for management of the property will be brought to the market within short order, the UDC said.

The public is reminded that the UDC-managed attractions that are currently open are Dunn’s River Falls & Park, Green Grotto Caves & Attractions, Walter Fletcher Beach, Long Bay Beach Park, and Reach Falls.

All others remain closed at this time in keeping with the Government’s mandates.

