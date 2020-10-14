5 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 151.

Four of the cases were previously under investigation.

The deceased are:

1. A 53-year-old female from Westmoreland.

2. A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland.

3. A 75-year-old male from St Catherine.

4. A 72-year-old male from St Catherine.

5. A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 79 new cases with ages ranging from 6 to 96 years, pushing the total to 7,989 with 4,304 being active.

Of the new cases, 29 are males and 50 are females.

In the meantime, there were 128 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,431.

Some 188 persons are in hospital with 32 being moderately ill and 22 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 22,853 are at home.

