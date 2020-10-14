CMU consultant Gail Campbell Dunwell now in police custody

Livern Barrett, Senior Gleaner Reporter

Gail Campbell Dunwell, the United States-based consultant at the centre of alleged financial improprieties at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), is now in police custody, law enforcement sources have revealed.

According to sources, she was apprehended at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston last night shortly after she arrived in Jamaica.

She was transported to the Bridgeport Police Station in St Catherine where she will be interviewed in the presence of her attorneys.

Campbell Dunwell made national headlines last year after it was revealed that she was given a two-year $20 million contract by CMU to serve as a donor consultant.

She was simultaneously being paid $3.5 million annually as a donor consultant to the National Education Trust, an entity that falls under the Education Ministry.

By the end of the first year of the CMU contract, Campbell Dunwell was paid just under $15 million, or three quarters of the total contract value, according to documents the university turned over to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) of Parliament.

The contract took effect on January 12, 2018, nine days after Campbell Dunwell submitted her first invoice of US$3,050 or $396,500.

By February 25, she had raked in a total of US$86,188 or $11 million, the documents revealed.

CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock told the PAAC that Campbell Dunwell directed that some of the payments – a total of J$3.8 million – be made to an account in the name of another woman he identified as Doreen Miller.

The information triggered questions by opposition members of the PAAC about whether Miller was the woman who was employed as a domestic helper to discarded Education Minister Ruel Reid.

The CMU documents show that Campbell Dunwell requested amounts of US$70,000 or $9.1 million on six invoices that were all dated February 20, 2018.

