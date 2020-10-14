COVID-19 hampers cancer fight

“Like being in a sailboat in the middle of the ocean with no wind,” is how Carolind Graham describes the challenges facing many Jamaicans now fighting cancer in the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Graham, who is the chairperson of Jamaica Reach to Recovery, a charity organisation and an affiliate of the Jamaica Cancer Society that offers emotional, psychological and financial support to breast cancer survivors, says the situation is grim for many living with cancer. The pandemic has negatively affected efforts to diagnose, treat and raise funds to fight the disease, she and other stakeholders agree.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our ability to interface with persons diagnosed with cancer. There has been a lull in terms of some of the activities we do, because many of the persons diagnosed with cancer are afraid to leave their homes. Prior to COVID, on a monthly basis we would provide support to 35 persons. Since COVID, those numbers have gone down, for various reasons,” explained Graham.

“We had an arrangement with the hospitals where they would refer newly diagnosed patients to us. However, we have not been receiving this information since the number of cases for COVID-19 began increasing,” she said.

Graham added that while Jamaica Reach to Recovery still offers counselling and other services, most of their meetings now take place online.

BACKLOG

“We haven’t had many new patients or members coming to us. We still have our WhatsApp group and Zoom meetings, but most of the new members we get are through people who are volunteers, or are a part of the group and refer the new persons to us. It has really been challenging during this period,” she noted.

The Jamaica Cancer Society, the non-profit organisation which leads the fight against cancer, has also seen a decline in the number of persons it has been able to assist.

“Some of our patients are afraid to come out due to the pandemic and their condition,” explained Shullian Brown, fundraising and public relations officer at the Jamaica Cancer Society. “We now have a backlog as a result of the lockdown in April. We had to close one of our clinics as well. We do have doctors assisting us to clear the backlog, but it has been difficult.”

Brown stated that raising funds to undertake initiatives in the fight against cancer has also been a challenge. Both the Jamaica Cancer Society and the Jamaica Reach To Recovery have seen their fundraising activities significantly reduced, as the pandemic has affected economic activity, causing donors to cut spending, in an effort to remain viable during and after the current crisis. “Many of our sponsors are experiencing difficulties and their priorities have shifted, which has affected our ability to raise funds,” Brown revealed. “Relay for Life, our main fund-raising event has been postponed. We are trying for this month, and it will have to be a virtual event.” Graham added that “financial assistance for persons diagnosed with cancer has been challenging, as many sponsors have also reduced their support”.

“One of our functions is to provide financial assistance to persons who were diagnosed with cancer, because the treatment is expensive. However, because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able support them as much as we would like, as organisations have reduced spending. Fortunately, the demand in this area has not been major,” she stated.

Oliver Tomlinson, general manager, JN Life Insurance, explains that it will also be difficult for many persons diagnosed with cancer to afford treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCIAL STRAIN

“Many persons diagnosed with cancer have been furloughed or have lost their jobs, and are relying on their savings or the goodwill of family and friends to survive, which will impact how they pay for treatment as well. Treating cancer is expensive, even with insurance, and with organisations cutting spending, it may become even more difficult,” he explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected treatment schedule for persons diagnosed with cancer. Oncologist Dr Gillian Wharfe revealed that many patients are afraid to leave their homes.

“In some cases, there have been delays in diagnosis and treatment, because patients are afraid to come to the hospitals due to fear of contracting COVID-19. Owing to their illness, they are at risk, and so many stay home. Others are not employed or have had their salaries reduced, and so are not able to afford treatment,” she stated.