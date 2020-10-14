Elderly man hospitalised after house crumbles

A 65-year-old man remains hospitalised after being rescued from his collapsed house in Rockfort, St Andrew this morning.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade said its first responders pulled the man from the rubble sometime after 11 o'clock.

The brigade's public relations officer, Emeleo Ebanks, said the man was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital.

No other casualties have been reported.

The cause of the collapse is not clear and the fire brigade said investigations are ongoing.

