Former CMU consultant Gail Campbell Dunwell released from police custody

Former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) consultant Gail Campbell Dunwell has been released from police custody.

She was detained last night shortly after arriving at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Her attorneys Tom Tavares-Finson and Donahue Martin said she was released a short while ago after being interviewed in their presence by investigators of the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

Earlier, the attorneys went to court and filed an application seeking her immediate release.

The matter was part heard and then adjourned until tomorrow to allow FID investigators to appear before the judge.

The lawyers have now indicated that they will return to court tomorrow to indicate that they will no longer pursue the application.

Last year, it was revealed that Campbell Dunwell had signed a two-year $20 million contract to serve as a donor consultant for the CMU.

At the time, she was also being paid $3.5 million annually as a donor consultant for the National Education Trust, an entity that falls under the Education Ministry.

Documents turned over to a parliamentary committee in June last year revealed that at the end of year one of the CMU contract, Campbell Dunwell was paid just under $15 million, or three quarters, of the total contract value.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.