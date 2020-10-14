Gas prices up $0.25, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices will go up by $0.25 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $110.49 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $113.32.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $110.22.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 to sell for $85.05.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 to sell for $46.11, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $49.98 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

