Section of Washington Boulevard closed due to breakaway

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the westbound carriageway along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, in the vicinity of Patrick City, has been closed.

A breakage in the pipeline along the roadway caused the embankment to fail earlier this afternoon.

Motorists heading towards the Mandela Highway have been redirected onto one of the lanes on the eastbound carriageway, with those travelling towards Dunrobin Avenue currently using two lanes.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, is, however, encouraging motorists, where possible, to use alternative routes or otherwise proceed with caution when travelling along Washington Boulevard.

He says the NWA will continue to monitor the roadway and may be forced to close the entire thoroughfare if road conditions deteriorate further.

Advisories will, however, be issued should there be the need for any further traffic changes, said the NWA.

Shaw says the National Water Commission has been notified of the failure.

It is understood that it is now mobilising to carry out the necessary repairs to its infrastructure, after which the road will be repaired.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.