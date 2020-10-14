Update | Lawyers for CMU consultant file court application for her release from custody

Attorneys for former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) consultant Gail Campbell Dunwell have filed an application in court seeking her immediate release from police custody.

Campbell Dunwell was taken into custody by the police shortly after she arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston last night.

She is being interviewed by police investigators assigned to the Financial Investigations Division of the Finance Ministry.

The former CMU donor consultant is being represented by attorneys Tom Tavares-Finson and Donahue Martin.

This morning, the attorneys appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court before Senior Parish Court Judge Chester Crooks where the hearing of the habeus corpus application began.

The matter has been adjourned until tomorrow when FID investigators are expected to appear before the judge.

Campbell Dunwell made national headlines last year after it was revealed that she had signed a two-year $20 million contract to serve as a donor consultant for CMU.

At the time she was also being paid $3.5 million annually as a donor consultant for the National Education Trust, an entity that falls under the Education Ministry.

Documents turned over to a parliamentary committee in June last year revealed that at the end of year one of the CMU contract, Campbell Dunwell was paid just under $15 million, or three quarters, of the total contract value.

