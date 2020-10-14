Update | NWC repairing broken main along Washington Boulevard

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a work team is being dispatched to undertake emergency repairs to a broken transmission main in the vicinity of Patrick Drive and Washington Boulevard intersection in St Andrew.

The breakaway has resulted in traffic being diverted along the major thoroughfare.

The NWC says water supply along the Washington Boulevard has been disrupted due to the broken main.

The affected communities include Tom Cringle Drive, Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, Washington Boulevard, Sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall, Sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off, Seaward Drive, Penwood, Olympic Gardens, sections of Waterhouse, and sections of Waltham.

The agency says the repair work is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October 15.

