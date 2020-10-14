Young girl rescued from floodwaters in Sandy Gully

A young girl was this afternoon rescued from floodwaters in the Sandy Gully in the Bay Farm Road area of St Andrew.

She was removed by men from the community.

A man told The Gleaner that the girl was inside the gully when floodwaters came rushing down.

Sections of the Corporate Area experienced heavy rainfall today.

The girl took refuge on a structure inside the gully.

An alarm was raised and emergency responders contacted, who turned up at the scene.

Armed with a long rope, the men from the community braved the floodwaters and rendered assistance to the girl.

Their action received loud cheers and commendations, with onlookers expressing gratitude for the favourable outcome.

