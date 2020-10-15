9 more COVID-19 deaths, 78 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 9 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 160.

Three other fatalities are under investigation, increasing that figure to 22.

The deceased are:

* A 66-year-old male of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* A 44-year-old female of a Kingston and St Andrew address.

* An 87-year-old female of a St Thomas address.

* A 63-year-old female of a St Catherine address.

* A 70-year-old male of a St Elizabeth address.

* An 82-year-old female of a St Elizabeth address.

* A 92-year-old male of a Manchester address.

* A 75-year-old male of a St Ann address.

* A 64-year-old female of a St Ann address.

Meanwhile, there were 78 new cases with ages ranging from 1 to 92 years, pushing the total to 8,067 with 4,320 being active.

Of the new cases, 33 are males and 45 are females.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,481.

Some 194 persons are in hospital with 47 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 23,197 are at home.

