Thu | Oct 15, 2020

Corporate Hands | Barita Investments gives to blind muscian

Published:Thursday | October 15, 2020 | 12:13 AM
Paula Barclay (left), general manager at Barita Investments Limited, is happy to hand over a donation of $300,000 to Kimiela Isaacs, a visually impaired musician whose dream is to build her home studio.
Contributed
