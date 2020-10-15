Skip to main content
Thu | Oct 15, 2020
Corporate Hands | Barita Investments gives to blind muscian
Thursday | October 15, 2020 | 12:13 AM
Paula Barclay (left), general manager at Barita Investments Limited, is happy to hand over a donation of $300,000 to Kimiela Isaacs, a visually impaired musician whose dream is to build her home studio.
