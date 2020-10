The Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited has donated 4,241 educational material valued at $9.1 million to the Department of Correctional Services, to bolster the educational programmes in the juvenile and adult institutions. Participating in the event are Minister without Portfolio, Senator Matthew Samuda (second right); We Transform Programme Manager Ella Ghartey (right); Carlong Publishers General Manager Candice Carby; and Marketing Manager Vinton Samms.