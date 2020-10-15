The Editor fires 11-1 reminder with party Princess

The Editor closed last Sunday with 11-1 shot, PARTY PRINCESS, after his heroics the previous Saturday, proving that he remains, by far, the country’s most dangerous longshot tipster.

The previous Saturday, The Editor reeled off a hat-trick, XY SOUL at 18-1, PRINCESS LIZZY and stand-alone selection, AZUL, followed by ROHAN KABIR in the eighth, among his five winners on the day, signaling a return to form, which he franked on Sunday with PARTY PRINCESS.

The Editor was among three tipsters who used PARTY PRINCESS in Sunday’s Twilight 6, which returned $52,245. The Clockman went closest with four of six winners, beaten by the The Editor’s selections, CAPTUREMYSHIP and PARTY PRINCESS.

Sunday’s first race left the tipsters reeling in the Reggae 6 opener, stumped by 5-1 shot HERECOMESTHEBOSS, who fought off another outsider, 7-1 chance, LUMINOUS POWER, to send bets crashing in the hunt for the single-winner jackpot, which starts at $4.1m this Saturday after Sunday’s $154,516 payout to punters with all six winners.

Meanwhile, Track and Pools’ tipsters continue to nail outsiders led by recent longshots from Gizzy BEACH BOY at 9-1 and The Editor, XY SOUL and PARTY PRINCESS, 18-1 and 11-1, respectively. Scientist, in the exotic ‘Best Bets’ selections, used 99-1 stunner, NUCLEAR EMMA, as his outsider in Sunday’s sixth race.

The Clockman, who completed the August-September double in the monthly $10,000 Most Wins category, remains joint October leader, 14 wins, with Indian Flame after being the first tipster to spot the Reggae 6, which puts him in the lead for the new ‘Most Reggae 6’ incentive, which has an annual prize money of $10,000.